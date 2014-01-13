* USD/INR is expected to edge down versus its close of 61.89/90 on Friday, tracking broad losses in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian units. * The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Monday after surprisingly soft employment data raised doubts about how quickly the Federal Reserve can scale back stimulus. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading sharply lower at 61.43/44 in the Singapore market. * Asian shares and currencies were mostly firmer on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer. * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.2 percent. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.4 percent with traders awaiting the domestic share market open for cues on foreign fund flows. * The consumer price inflation data due to be released at 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) will be crucial for further near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)