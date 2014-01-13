* USD/INR is expected to edge down versus its close of
61.89/90 on Friday, tracking broad losses in the dollar versus
major currencies and other Asian units.
* The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Monday after
surprisingly soft employment data raised doubts about how
quickly the Federal Reserve can scale back stimulus.
* The spot non-deliverable forwards trading sharply
lower at 61.43/44 in the Singapore market.
* Asian shares and currencies were mostly firmer on Monday in
the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that revived
speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for
longer.
* See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. The index
of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.2
percent.
* Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.4
percent with traders awaiting the domestic share market open for
cues on foreign fund flows.
* The consumer price inflation data due to be released at 5:30
p.m. (1200 GMT) will be crucial for further near-term direction.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)