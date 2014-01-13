(Corrects 3rd bullet to say WPI data is due on Tuesday, not
Wednesday)
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 8.76 percent on Friday, could drop further, tracking
gains in the rupee and U.S. treasuries.
* Factory output contracted 2.1 percent in November, further
boosting the case for a pause in rate tightening by the central
bank at its Jan. 28 policy review. A Reuters poll had predicted
factory output would rise 1 percent.
* The consumer price inflation data due post market hours on
Monday and the wholesale price data due on Tuesday will be key
for direction.
* The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 8.75 to 8.85 percent
until the wholesale and retail price inflation data.
* U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields
posting their biggest one-day drop since October, as government
data showed the weakest monthly job growth in three years in
December, undermining investors' confidence in the economy.
