(Corrects 3rd bullet to say WPI data is due on Tuesday, not Wednesday) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.76 percent on Friday, could drop further, tracking gains in the rupee and U.S. treasuries. * Factory output contracted 2.1 percent in November, further boosting the case for a pause in rate tightening by the central bank at its Jan. 28 policy review. A Reuters poll had predicted factory output would rise 1 percent. * The consumer price inflation data due post market hours on Monday and the wholesale price data due on Tuesday will be key for direction. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 8.75 to 8.85 percent until the wholesale and retail price inflation data. * U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop since October, as government data showed the weakest monthly job growth in three years in December, undermining investors' confidence in the economy.