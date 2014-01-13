* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.56 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.66 percent. * Asian share and bond markets were in a cautious mood on Monday in the wake of surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 681 million rupees ($10.99 million) on Friday, exchange data shows. * Consumer price inflation data due after market hours on Monday and the wholesale price data due on Tuesday will be key for direction, which are critical ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision on Jan. 28. * India's inflation rate is expected to ease in December to 7.00 percent from the 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November helped by waning food prices, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed. * India's economic woes worsened on Friday with a surprise contraction in industrial production and a wider trade deficit, adding to troubles of the ruling alliance as it heads into a tough national election seeking a third term. * Data showing easing inflation and an optimistic start to October-December earnings could just be the recipe for Indian shares to bounce back from a weak start in 2014. * Also on watch Exide Industries earnings later in the day. ($1 = 61.9450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)