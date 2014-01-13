* USD/INR at 61.55/56 after hitting 61.52 at open, its
lowest since Dec. 12 and below its close of 61.89/90 on Friday.
* India's economic woes worsened on Friday with a surprise
contraction in industrial production and a wider trade deficit,
adding to troubles of the ruling alliance as it heads into a
tough national election seeking a third term.
* The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Monday after
surprisingly soft employment data raised doubts about how
quickly the Federal Reserve can scale back stimulus.
* The consumer price inflation data due to be released at 5:30
p.m. (1200 GMT) will be crucial for further near-term direction.
* Gains in the domestic share market also aiding sentiment for
the rupee. The main share index up 0.4 percent in
pre-open trade, raising hopes for continued foreign fund
inflows.
