* USD/INR at 61.55/56 after hitting 61.52 at open, its lowest since Dec. 12 and below its close of 61.89/90 on Friday. * India's economic woes worsened on Friday with a surprise contraction in industrial production and a wider trade deficit, adding to troubles of the ruling alliance as it heads into a tough national election seeking a third term. * The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Monday after surprisingly soft employment data raised doubts about how quickly the Federal Reserve can scale back stimulus. * The consumer price inflation data due to be released at 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) will be crucial for further near-term direction. * Gains in the domestic share market also aiding sentiment for the rupee. The main share index up 0.4 percent in pre-open trade, raising hopes for continued foreign fund inflows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)