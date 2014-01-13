* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.71 percent, a five-week low, on soft U.S. nonfarm payrolls and surprise contraction in factory output. * Factory output contracted 2.1 percent in November, boosting the case for a pause in rate tightening by the central bank at its Jan. 28 policy review. A Reuters poll had predicted factory output would rise 1 percent. * USD/INR sharply weaker at 61.53/56 versus Friday close of 61.89/90. * The consumer price inflation data due post market hours on Monday and the wholesale price data due on Tuesday will be key for direction. * U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop since October, as government data showed the weakest monthly job growth in three years in December, undermining investors' confidence in the economy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)