* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5
basis points at 8.71 percent, a five-week low, on soft U.S.
nonfarm payrolls and surprise contraction in factory output.
* Factory output contracted 2.1 percent in November, boosting
the case for a pause in rate tightening by the central bank at
its Jan. 28 policy review. A Reuters poll had predicted factory
output would rise 1 percent.
* USD/INR sharply weaker at 61.53/56 versus Friday close of
61.89/90.
* The consumer price inflation data due post market hours on
Monday and the wholesale price data due on Tuesday will be key
for direction.
* U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields
posting their biggest one-day drop since October, as government
data showed the weakest monthly job growth in three years in
December, undermining investors' confidence in the economy.
