* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.26 percent
higher, while broader NSE index advances 1.17 percent.
* Traders cite hopes the cenSTKtral will keep interest rates on
hold for a second consecutive month at its policy review on Jan.
28 after data on Friday showed industrial output in November
unexpectedly contracted, while consumer prices data due later in
the day is expected to show easing inflation.
* Stocks also track higher Asian shares after a surprisingly
weak U.S. jobs report on Friday revived speculation that the
Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer.
* Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 681 million
rupees ($11 million) on Friday, exchange data showed, after
selling in four of the previous five sessions.
* Software services exporters lead gains after Infosys
reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Friday.
.
* Tata Motors Ltd gains nearly 3 percent after key
unit Jaguar Land Rover sold a record volume of
vehicles last year..
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com
/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)