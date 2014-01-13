* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.26 percent higher, while broader NSE index advances 1.17 percent. * Traders cite hopes the cenSTKtral will keep interest rates on hold for a second consecutive month at its policy review on Jan. 28 after data on Friday showed industrial output in November unexpectedly contracted, while consumer prices data due later in the day is expected to show easing inflation. * Stocks also track higher Asian shares after a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report on Friday revived speculation that the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 681 million rupees ($11 million) on Friday, exchange data showed, after selling in four of the previous five sessions. * Software services exporters lead gains after Infosys reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Friday. . * Tata Motors Ltd gains nearly 3 percent after key unit Jaguar Land Rover sold a record volume of vehicles last year.. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)