* Nomura initiates flatteners on India swap curve as it expects
tight liquidity conditions and relatively favourable bond
supply/demand conditions in March-quarter to exert flattening
pressure.
* House initiates flatteners in the 1-, 2-year segments with
paid leg in the 1-year part.
* Estimates banking system liquidity is expected to hover
between 800 billion rupees and 1.2 trillion rupees for most of
March-quarter, which is expected to keep overnight rates higher
than repo rate.
* "Tight liquidity conditions with no expectation of monetary
easing are why we believe paying the 1yr part of the swap curve
is attractive," says a Nomura note.
* The 1-year OIS is 4 bps lower at 8.33 percent,
while the 5-year OIS is down 4 bps down at 8.27
percent.
