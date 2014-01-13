* Nomura initiates flatteners on India swap curve as it expects tight liquidity conditions and relatively favourable bond supply/demand conditions in March-quarter to exert flattening pressure. * House initiates flatteners in the 1-, 2-year segments with paid leg in the 1-year part. * Estimates banking system liquidity is expected to hover between 800 billion rupees and 1.2 trillion rupees for most of March-quarter, which is expected to keep overnight rates higher than repo rate. * "Tight liquidity conditions with no expectation of monetary easing are why we believe paying the 1yr part of the swap curve is attractive," says a Nomura note. * The 1-year OIS is 4 bps lower at 8.33 percent, while the 5-year OIS is down 4 bps down at 8.27 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)