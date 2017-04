* HSBC initiates coverage of India's Britannia Industries Ltd with an "overweight" rating and a price target of 1,100 rupees, citing the company's strength in the fast-growing mid-to-premium segment in biscuits/bakery. * HSBC also extols Britannia's "sharp focus on tackling costs and gaining market share is likely to keep the earnings growth momentum strong" in a report dated Monday. * Without including HSBC's rating, Britannia has racked up 14 "buys" or "strong buys" recommendations, with 3 "holds" and 1 "strong sell", according to Thomson Reuters data. * Britannia's shares surged 85 percent last year, outperforming a 6.8 percent gain in the broader NSE index. * The stock trading higher 0.8 percent at 0524 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)