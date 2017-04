* USD/INR trading at 61.52/53 after hitting 61.49, its lowest since Dec. 12 and below its close of 61.89/90 on Friday. * Gains in the domestic sharemarket and broad losses in the dollar hurting the pair but demand for the greenback from oil companies helps limit a further fall. * Surprise contraction in the factory output in November also hurting sentiment for the pair. * The consumer price inflation data due to be released at 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT) will be crucial for further near-term direction. * The main share index up 1.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)