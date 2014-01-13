* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
basis points at 8.73 percent. It fell to a five-week low of 8.70
percent earlier in the session.
* Bonds gain, helped by soft U.S. nonfarm payrolls and a
surprise contraction in factory output.
* CPI and WPI data for December will decide market sentiment on
the RBI's interest rate view on Jan. 28, though some softening
already priced in.
* A Reuters poll estimates CPI to have eased to 9.92 percent,
while WPI is estimated to come in at 7 percent.
* Factory output contracted 2.1 percent in November, boosting
the case for a pause in rate tightening by the central bank at
its Jan. 28 policy review. A Reuters poll had predicted factory
output would rise 1 percent.
* The consumer price inflation data due after market hours on
Monday. The wholesale price data will now be released on
Wednesday.
* U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields
posting their biggest one-day drop since October, as government
data showed the weakest monthly job growth in three years in
December, undermining investors' confidence in the economy.
