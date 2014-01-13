* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.73 percent. It fell to a five-week low of 8.70 percent earlier in the session. * Bonds gain, helped by soft U.S. nonfarm payrolls and a surprise contraction in factory output. * CPI and WPI data for December will decide market sentiment on the RBI's interest rate view on Jan. 28, though some softening already priced in. * A Reuters poll estimates CPI to have eased to 9.92 percent, while WPI is estimated to come in at 7 percent. * Factory output contracted 2.1 percent in November, boosting the case for a pause in rate tightening by the central bank at its Jan. 28 policy review. A Reuters poll had predicted factory output would rise 1 percent. * The consumer price inflation data due after market hours on Monday. The wholesale price data will now be released on Wednesday. * U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop since October, as government data showed the weakest monthly job growth in three years in December, undermining investors' confidence in the economy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)