BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing reports qtrly profit for period of 245.8 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 450 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 17, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion Swedish crown
WHen fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1017630218
Permanent ISIN XS0982673799
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
DUBAI, April 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.