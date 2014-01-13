BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing reports qtrly profit for period of 245.8 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.686
Reoffer price 99.686
Yield 1.19 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deka, DZ Bank, HSBC, LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000AAR0173
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
DUBAI, April 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.