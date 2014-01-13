BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing reports qtrly profit for period of 245.8 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date July 22, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.508
Reoffer price 99.508
Yield 2.722 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1017618783
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
DUBAI, April 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.