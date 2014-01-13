BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing reports qtrly profit for period of 245.8 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BPE Financiaciones
Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 01, 2017
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.689
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223.4bp
Over the OBL 162
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, BBVA, CA-CIB, HSBC & SG-CIB
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS1017790178
DUBAI, April 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.