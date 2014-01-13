BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing reports qtrly profit for period of 245.8 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.272
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.3bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Lloyds, UBS & UniCredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
DUBAI, April 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.