Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V.

Guarantor Bharti Airtel Limited

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 100.374

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 310.6bp

Over OBL 167

Payment Date January 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,

Standard Chartered Bank & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0997979249

