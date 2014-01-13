BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing reports qtrly profit for period of 245.8 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V.
Guarantor Bharti Airtel Limited
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 100.374
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 310.6bp
Over OBL 167
Payment Date January 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,
Standard Chartered Bank & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0997979249
DUBAI, April 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.