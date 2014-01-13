Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.715

Reoffer price 99.715

Yield 1.223 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1017603751

