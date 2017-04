FDIC's Hoenig warns against scrapping a U.S. bankruptcy reform

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., April 19 A top U.S. financial regulator on Wednesday warned against scrapping, as some American lawmakers urge, the "Title II" part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation that created an alternative insolvency process for large firms, saying further reforms would be needed to protect the economy.