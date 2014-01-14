(Correction to change coupon & discount margin from 3-month Euribor + 5bp to 6-month Euribor +
5bp)
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2024
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 5bp
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP Programme
ISIN DE000HLB4JM3
