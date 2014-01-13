Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date July 23, 2018

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.923

Yield 4.4 pct

Spread 74 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & ANZ

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1017966554

