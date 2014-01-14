* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.56 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.7 percent. * Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks tumbling more than 2 percent as the yen hovered near a four-week high against the dollar after last week's surprisingly weak jobs report raised concerns about the U.S. growth outlook. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.14 billion rupees ($67.24 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * India's retail inflation in December eased to a three-month low as vegetable prices fell, giving some relief to policymakers struggling to contain price pressures as growth hovers at a decade low. * Traders eye December's wholesale price inflation, seen at 7 percent and due Wednesday, ahead of the central bank's rate review on Jan. 28. * India's currency, debt and money markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. ($1 = 61.5750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)