* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.08 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.05 percent. * Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks tumbling more than 2 percent as the yen hit a four-week high against the dollar after last week's surprisingly weak jobs report raised concerns about the U.S. growth outlook. * IT stocks fall on profit-taking after the recent run-up on Infosys' better-than-expected quarterly results. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 1 percent, while Infosys is down 0.3 percent. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd falls 1.8 percent, adding to Monday's 5.4 percent slump after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about the manufacturing practices at a factory owned by the company. * Reliance Industries Ltd falls 0.2 percent on caution ahead of its earnings later in the week. * Traders eye December wholesale price inflation, seen at 7 percent and due Wednesday, ahead of the central bank's rate review on Jan. 28. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)