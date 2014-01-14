* Yes Bank Ltd may beat consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Yes Bank to report a profit of 3.96 billion Indian rupees ($64.31 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 3.90 billion rupees. * IndusInd Bank, a peer of the company, posted a 30 percent rise in its December-quarter net profit on Friday. * Dealers say changes in non-performing loans is also important to watch in bank results. * Yes Bank shares were up 1.7 percent at 0445 GMT ($1 = 61.5750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)