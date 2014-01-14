* India's Ranbaxy Laboratories shares fall 1.3 percent, adding to Monday's 5.4 percent slump after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about manufacturing practices at one of its factories. * Macquarie and Jefferies downgrade Ranbaxy, saying the FDA uncertainty could put pressure on valuations in the near-term till further clarity emerges. * Macquarie downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "outperform" and cuts the price target to 450 rupees from 500 rupees, while Jefferies cuts Ranbaxy to "underperform" from "hold" with a price target of 350 rupees. * Ranbaxy said on Monday the FDA has filed "certain observations" about its Toansa pharmaceutical ingredients plant in the northern Indian state of Punjab. * "The issue also increases the risk of delay in resolution of import alerts and launch of products," Jefferies said in a note to clients. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)