Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB & LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000EAA0SW8
