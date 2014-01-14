* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.44 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.5 percent. * Shares in software companies fall on profit-taking after the recent run-up on Infosys' better-than-expected quarterly results. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 1.6 percent, HCL Technologies Ltd is down 2 percent and Wipro Ltd trades 1.7 percent lower. * Ranbaxy Laboratories drops 2.3 percent, adding to Monday's 5.4 percent slump after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about manufacturing practices at one of its factories. * Traders eye December wholesale price inflation, seen at 7 percent and due Wednesday, ahead of the central bank's rate review on Jan. 28. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)