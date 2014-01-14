Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date June 01, 2016
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 103.581
Payment Date BNP Paribas & Citi
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.18 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.18 m&u)
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion rand
When fungible
ISIN XS0220420763
Source provided by International Insider