Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.362
Reoffer price 99.362
Yield 1.962 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, CA-CIB, Danske, LBBW & Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
