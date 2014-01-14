Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 93.325
Yield 7.461 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 8.0 pct December 2018 SAGB
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 4.55 billion rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0848049838
