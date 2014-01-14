Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 90 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2016
Coupon 0.02 pct
Issue price 98.55
Reoffer price 98.55
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000A1TNC45
