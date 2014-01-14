Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 100 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.618
Spread 41 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2016 UKT
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 350 million sterling
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1019347217
Permanent ISIN XS0968464015
