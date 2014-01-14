Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 102.685
Reoffer yield 2.481 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 10.9bp
through the 6.0 pct October 2025 OAT
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes The issue size will total 4.05 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0807336077
