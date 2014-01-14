Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 102.685

Reoffer yield 2.481 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 10.9bp

through the 6.0 pct October 2025 OAT

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 4.05 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0807336077

