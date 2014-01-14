Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs
Maturity Date February 7, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.378
Reoffer price 99.678
Payment Date February 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0233911988
