Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Snam SPA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2024
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.02
Reoffer price 99.02
Spread 128 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 155.8bp
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,
JP Morgan, Mediobanca & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1019326641
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)