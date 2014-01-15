* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.15 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.12 percent. * Asian shares made guarded gains on Wednesday as surprising strength in U.S. consumer spending reassured investors the recovery in the world's largest economy had not been derailed, lifting the dollar and Wall Street. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 2.61 billion rupees ($42.39 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Traders eye December wholesale price inflation, seen at 7 percent and due later in the day, considered to be key ahead of the central bank's rate review on Jan. 28. * Shares of cash-rich Coal India may surge after its plan to pay $3 bln as interim dividend. ($1 = 61.5750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)