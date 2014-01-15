* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.71 percent on Monday, is expected to drop as the government defers this week's bond sale while a drop in consumer price inflation will also aid. * India's central bank said on Monday a decision has been taken to defer the auction of federal government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) scheduled to be held on Jan. 17 on review of the government's cash position and funding requirement. * India's retail inflation in December eased to a three-month low as vegetable prices fell, giving some relief to policymakers struggling to contain price pressures as growth hovers at a decade low. * Traders are now watching the wholesale price inflation data due to be released around noon for cues. The 10-year paper is seen opening down 3-5 bps and moving in an 8.65 to 8.75 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)