* USD/INR is expected to open flat to slightly higher, tracking gains in the dollar versus most other Asian peers. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen in a range of 61.50 to 62.00 till the WPI data due to be released around noon (0630 GMT). * Asian shares made guarded gains on Wednesday as surprising strength in U.S. consumer spending reassured investors the recovery in the world's largest economy had not been derailed, lifting the dollar and Wall Street. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 61.61/65 in the Singapore market. * India's retail inflation in December eased to a three-month low as vegetable prices fell, giving some relief to policymakers struggling to contain price pressures as growth hovers at a decade low. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)