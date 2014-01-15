* USD/INR at 61.59/60 versus its close of 61.55/56 on Monday, tracking gains in the dollar versus most other Asian peers. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen in a range of 61.50 to 62.00 till the WPI data due to be released around noon (0630 GMT). * India's retail inflation in December eased to a three-month low as vegetable prices fell, giving some relief to policymakers struggling to contain price pressures as growth hovers at a decade low. * The main share index up 0.6 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)