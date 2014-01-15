Jan 15 * HCL Technologies Ltd may beat consensus earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results on Thursday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects HCL Technologies to report an EPS of 20.37 rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 19.94 rupees. * The company's peer, Infosys Ltd, on Friday posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its outlook on improving outsourcing demand. * HCL Technologies shares were up 1.6 percent at 0456 GMT (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)