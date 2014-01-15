* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.70 percent, lower than its cut-off of 8.7293 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.75 percent, while the lowest was 8.60 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 8.68 percent, much below the 8.7705 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.76 percent, while the lowest was 8.65 percent. The RBI will auction 40 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 30 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com /archana.narayanan@thomreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuter s.com)