* HDFC Bank Ltd may beat consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results on Friday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects HDFC Bank to report a profit of 23.18 billion rupees ($376.45 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 22.93 billion rupees. * Brokerage Motilal Oswal upgrades the bank to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target to 820 rupees from 725 rupees on attractive valuations and strong growth, ahead of its third- quarter earnings. * The brokerage says the bank trades at a one-year forward price to earnings of 15 times which is a 25 percent discount to its long period average, and price to book value of 3.2 times which is at 5 percent discount to its average despite the comfort of over 25 percent compounded annual growth in earnings. * At 0855 GMT, HDFC Bank shares were up 1.2 percent. ($1 = 61.5750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/dipika.lalwani@thomsonreut ers.com/)