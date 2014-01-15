* India's benchmark BSE index up 0.72 percent and the NSE index higher 0.73 percent after gaining over 1 percent earlier in the session after December headline inflation eased to a 5-month low of 6.16 percent. * The NSE index earlier breached the psychological 6,300 level, its highest intraday level since Jan. 2 on easing inflation, but gains were capped at higher levels on profit-taking. * Rate-sensitive stocks led gains after headline inflation eased on lower vegetable prices, increasing odds that interest rates will stay on hold on Jan. 28 when the central bank meets next. * ICICI Bank Ltd surges 2.2 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation gains 1.5 percent. * Among auto stocks, Tata Motors Ltd gains 1 percent, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)