* USD/INR trading at 61.61/62 versus its close of 61.55/56 on Monday and off the session low of 61.4250, which was hit after lower-than-expected wholesale price inflation data. * Traders said good dollar demand from oil firms, particularly two private oil companies, is seen helping the pair. * The pair could head towards 61.65-61.75 levels in the latter part of the session, traders say. * India's headline inflation eased to a five-month low in December on lower vegetable prices, providing some relief to the ruling coalition before a national election and increasing the odds that interest rates will stay on hold this month. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)