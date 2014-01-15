Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local
Guarantor Government guaranteed
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.767
Reoffer yield 2.036 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over interpolated OLOs
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International & Natixis
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
