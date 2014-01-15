Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 8.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.865

Reoffer price 99.865

Yield 1.278 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.2bp

over the 1.0 pct 12 October 2018 OBL

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Guaranteed DIP

ISIN EU000A1G0BM9

