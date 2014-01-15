Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.67
Reoffer price 99.67
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 475 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0985998607
