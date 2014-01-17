(Corrected Ric of Rabobank Nederland from to )
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday(Jan 15).
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.541
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101.6bp
Over the OBL 165
Payment Date January 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, Nomura & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
