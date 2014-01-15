Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower UniCredit S.p.A.
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Reoffer price 99.94
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 57bp
ISIN IT0004988538
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2024
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.09
Yield 3.107 pct
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.1bp
over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Danske, ING,
Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
