Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Export Development Canada
(EDC)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date December 17, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.863
Reoffer price 99.863
Yield 1.896 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1019727046
