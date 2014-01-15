Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Reoffer price 101.702

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 4bp

Payment Date January 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banque Degroof, Credit Suisse, LBBW, Natixis,

Nomura, RBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0767839185

